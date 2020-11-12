TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 11, 2020

169 FPUS54 KLUB 120916

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

TXZ035-122230-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ026-122230-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ021-122230-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ022-122230-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ023-122230-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ024-122230-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ025-122230-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ027-122230-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ028-122230-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ029-122230-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ030-122230-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ031-122230-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ032-122230-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ033-122230-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ034-122230-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ036-122230-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ037-122230-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ038-122230-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ039-122230-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ040-122230-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ041-122230-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ042-122230-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ043-122230-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ044-122230-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

316 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

