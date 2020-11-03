TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 2, 2020

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

335 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

TXZ035-032215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

335 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ026-032215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

335 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ021-032215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

335 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ022-032215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

335 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ023-032215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

335 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ024-032215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

335 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ025-032215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

335 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ027-032215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

335 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ028-032215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

335 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ029-032215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

335 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ030-032215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

335 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ031-032215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

335 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ032-032215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

335 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ033-032215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

335 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ034-032215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

335 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ036-032215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

335 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ037-032215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

335 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ038-032215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

335 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ039-032215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

335 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ040-032215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

335 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ041-032215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

335 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ042-032215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

335 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ043-032215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

335 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ044-032215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

335 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

