TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 6, 2020
681 FPUS54 KLUB 070826
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
326 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020
TXZ035-072115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
326 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ026-072115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
326 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much cooler. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ021-072115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
326 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Much colder. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ022-072115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
326 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Breezy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ023-072115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
326 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
45 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers likely. Highs around
50. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ024-072115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
326 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny
with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ025-072115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
326 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny
with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much cooler. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ027-072115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
326 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Showers likely. Highs around 50.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ028-072115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
326 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers likely. Highs around
50. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ029-072115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
326 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up
to 35 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers likely. Highs around
50. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ030-072115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
326 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny
with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ031-072115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
326 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much cooler. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ032-072115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
326 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ033-072115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
326 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up
to 35 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows
around 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ034-072115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
326 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ036-072115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
326 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much cooler. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ037-072115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
326 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the
east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much cooler. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ038-072115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
326 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ039-072115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
326 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ040-072115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
326 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ041-072115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
326 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ042-072115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
326 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ043-072115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
326 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ044-072115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
326 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
