TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 20, 2020
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
255 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
TXZ035-212115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
255 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ026-212115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
255 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ021-212115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
255 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ022-212115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
255 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ023-212115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
255 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ024-212115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
255 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ025-212115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
255 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ027-212115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
255 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ028-212115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
255 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ029-212115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
255 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ030-212115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
255 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ031-212115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
255 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ032-212115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
255 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ033-212115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
255 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ034-212115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
255 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ036-212115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
255 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ037-212115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
255 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ038-212115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
255 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ039-212115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
255 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ040-212115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
255 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ041-212115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
255 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ042-212115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
255 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows around 70. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ043-212115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
255 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ044-212115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
255 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
