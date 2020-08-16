TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 15, 2020
_____
938 FPUS54 KLUB 160806
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
TXZ035-162115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ026-162115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ021-162115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ022-162115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ023-162115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ024-162115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ025-162115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ027-162115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ028-162115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ029-162115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ030-162115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ031-162115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ032-162115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ033-162115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ034-162115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ036-162115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ037-162115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ038-162115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ039-162115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ040-162115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 90s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south
in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ041-162115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 90s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ042-162115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ043-162115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 102. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ044-162115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
306 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 102. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
