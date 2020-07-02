TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 1, 2020

418 FPUS54 KLUB 020813

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

TXZ035-022115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ026-022115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ021-022115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ022-022115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ023-022115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ024-022115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ025-022115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ027-022115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ028-022115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ029-022115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ030-022115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ031-022115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ032-022115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ033-022115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ034-022115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ036-022115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ037-022115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ038-022115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ039-022115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ040-022115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ041-022115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ042-022115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ043-022115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ044-022115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

