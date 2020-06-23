TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 22, 2020
_____
887 FPUS54 KLUB 230556
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
1256 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
TXZ035-230700-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
1256 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 296 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely late in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe late in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ026-230700-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
1256 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 296 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the evening. Lows in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ021-230700-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
1256 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms late in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Lows
around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ022-230700-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
1256 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms late in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms before daybreak.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ023-230700-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
1256 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely late in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe late in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ024-230700-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
1256 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely late in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe late in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ025-230700-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
1256 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely late in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe late in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ027-230700-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
1256 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 296 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms late in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Some
thunderstorms may be severe late in the evening. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ028-230700-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
1256 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 296 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms late in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Some
thunderstorms may be severe late in the evening. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ029-230700-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
1256 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 296 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely late in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe late in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ030-230700-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
1256 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 296 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely late in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe late in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ031-230700-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
1256 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 296 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely late in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe late in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ032-230700-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
1256 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 296 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the evening. Lows in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ033-230700-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
1256 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 296 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms late in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms before daybreak.
Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the evening. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ034-230700-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
1256 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 296 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms late in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Some
thunderstorms may be severe late in the evening. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ036-230700-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
1256 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 296 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely late in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe late in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ037-230700-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
1256 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 296 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the evening. Lows in the
mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ038-230700-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
1256 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 296 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms late in the evening,
then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
before daybreak. Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ039-230700-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
1256 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 296 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms late in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the evening. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ040-230700-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
1256 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 296 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms late in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Some
thunderstorms may be severe late in the evening. Lows in the mid
60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ041-230700-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
1256 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 296 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the evening. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ042-230700-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
1256 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 296 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the evening. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ043-230700-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
1256 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 296 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the evening. Lows in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ044-230700-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
1256 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 296 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms late in the evening,
then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
before daybreak. Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather