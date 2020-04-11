TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 10, 2020
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
257 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
TXZ035-112115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
257 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms through
early afternoon, then mostly sunny with chance of thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to
30 mph shifting to the northwest 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
20s.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
light snow. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ026-112115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
257 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to northwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 55 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and snow. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
snow. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ021-112115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
257 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 30 mph shifting to the north 25 to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and slight chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow and slight chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ022-112115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
257 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to north 30 to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow and slight chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ023-112115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
257 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to north 25 to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow and slight chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ024-112115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
257 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph
increasing to north 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
20s.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow and slight
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
snow. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ025-112115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
257 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to north 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 55 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
snow. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ027-112115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
257 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
light snow. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ028-112115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
257 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 30 mph
shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
45 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
light snow. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ029-112115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
257 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 30 mph
shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
45 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
light snow. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ030-112115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
257 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph
increasing to north 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
20s.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow and slight chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ031-112115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
257 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to
25 mph increasing to northwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of showers. Lows around
30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
snow. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ032-112115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
257 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and snow. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
snow. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ033-112115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
257 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
15 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
20s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
light snow. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ034-112115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
257 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to
30 mph shifting to the northwest 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
20s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of snow and slight
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
light snow. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ036-112115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
257 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly sunny with chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to
30 mph shifting to the northwest 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 45 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
20s.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
light snow. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ037-112115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
257 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to
25 mph increasing to northwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of showers. Lows around
30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
light snow. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ038-112115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
257 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and snow. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
light snow. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ039-112115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
257 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ040-112115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
257 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly sunny late in the morning
then becoming sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
15 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of snow and slight
chance of showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ041-112115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
257 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to
30 mph shifting to the northwest 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ042-112115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
257 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A
50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to
25 mph shifting to the northwest 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ043-112115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
257 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ044-112115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
257 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
