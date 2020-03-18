TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

326 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

TXZ035-182115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

326 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to

the west 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ026-182115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

326 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Widespread dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ021-182115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

326 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then a slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Cloudy with

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

increasing to west 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

55 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ022-182115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

326 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

increasing to west 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

55 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ023-182115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

326 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

increasing to west 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

55 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ024-182115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

326 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to

the west 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ025-182115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

326 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy dense

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ027-182115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

326 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then a slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Cloudy with

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to

the west 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ028-182115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

326 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to

the west 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ029-182115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

326 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to

the west 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ030-182115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

326 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to

the west 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ031-182115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

326 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ032-182115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

326 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Widespread dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ033-182115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

326 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Cloudy with chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph increasing to

west 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ034-182115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

326 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph increasing

to west 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ036-182115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

326 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph increasing

to 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ037-182115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

326 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ038-182115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

326 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ039-182115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

326 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Cloudy

with chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph shifting to

the west 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ040-182115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

326 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Cloudy with chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph shifting to

the west 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ041-182115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

326 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with a

50 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph increasing

to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ042-182115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

326 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 45 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ043-182115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

326 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 45 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ044-182115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

326 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 45 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

