TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 6, 2020

109 FPUS54 KLUB 070855

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

255 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

TXZ035-072215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

255 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ026-072215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

255 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ021-072215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

255 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ022-072215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

255 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ023-072215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

255 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ024-072215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

255 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ025-072215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

255 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ027-072215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

255 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ028-072215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

255 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ029-072215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

255 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ030-072215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

255 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ031-072215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

255 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ032-072215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

255 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ033-072215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

255 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ034-072215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

255 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ036-072215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

255 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ037-072215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

255 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ038-072215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

255 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ039-072215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

255 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ040-072215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

255 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ041-072215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

255 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ042-072215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

255 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ043-072215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

255 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ044-072215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

255 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

