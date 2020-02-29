TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 28, 2020

799 FPUS54 KLUB 290904

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020

TXZ035-292215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ026-292215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ021-292215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ022-292215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ023-292215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ024-292215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ025-292215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ027-292215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ028-292215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ029-292215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows around

30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ030-292215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ031-292215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ032-292215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ033-292215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ034-292215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows around

30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ036-292215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ037-292215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ038-292215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ039-292215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Colder. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ040-292215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Colder. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ041-292215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ042-292215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ043-292215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ044-292215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather