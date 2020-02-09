TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 8, 2020
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
337 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
337 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy
drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with rain and light freezing rain likely
in the morning, then partly sunny with slight chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of rain in the
evening, then cloudy with light freezing rain and snow likely
after midnight. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an
inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Light freezing rain and snow likely in
the morning, then a chance of light freezing rain and snow in the
afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Ice accumulation of less
than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Not
as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
337 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in
the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light freezing rain and snow
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain and snow likely in the
morning, then a chance of snow and light freezing rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Not
as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
337 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and light
freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,
then cloudy with snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations.
Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations.
Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 18.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
337 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and light
freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of rain in the
evening, then cloudy with snow after midnight. Light snow
accumulations. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations.
Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 18.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
337 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and light freezing
rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then snow and light freezing rain likely after midnight.
Light snow accumulations. Ice accumulation of less than one
quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs
in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
337 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and light
freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and light freezing rain
likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Ice accumulation
of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Snow and light freezing rain likely in
the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Light snow
accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Not
as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
337 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning.
Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and light
freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and light freezing rain
likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow and light freezing rain likely in the
morning, then a chance of snow and light freezing rain in the
afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
337 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain and light
freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,
then cloudy with snow and light freezing rain after midnight.
Light snow accumulations. Ice accumulation of less than one
quarter of an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Snow and light freezing rain likely in
the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Moderate
snow accumulations. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of
an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 18.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
337 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and light
freezing rain in the morning. Highs around 50. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of rain in the
evening, then cloudy with light freezing rain and snow after
midnight. Light snow accumulations. Ice accumulation of less than
one quarter of an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Snow and light freezing rain likely in
the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Moderate
snow accumulations. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of
an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
337 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the north around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain and light freezing
rain in the morning, then partly sunny with slight chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of rain in the
evening, then cloudy with light freezing rain and snow likely
after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Ice accumulation of
less than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Snow and light freezing rain likely in
the morning, then a chance of snow and light freezing rain in the
afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Ice accumulation of less
than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Not
as cold. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
337 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle
early in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Rain and light freezing rain
likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light freezing rain and snow
likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Ice accumulation
of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Snow and light freezing rain likely in
the morning, then a chance of snow and light freezing rain in the
afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Ice accumulation of less
than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Not
as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
337 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and light
freezing rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light freezing rain and snow
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain and snow likely in the
morning, then a chance of light freezing rain and snow in the
afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Ice accumulation of less
than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Not
as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
337 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy
drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light freezing rain, snow and rain
likely after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain, snow and rain likely in
the morning, then a chance of light freezing rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Not
as cool. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
337 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain and
light freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,
then cloudy with light freezing rain and snow after midnight.
Light snow accumulations. Ice accumulation of less than one
quarter of an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Light freezing rain and snow likely in
the morning, then a chance of snow and light freezing rain in the
afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Ice accumulation of less
than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Not
as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
337 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with rain and light freezing rain likely
in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around
50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,
then cloudy with light freezing rain and snow after midnight.
Light snow accumulations. Ice accumulation of less than one
quarter of an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Light freezing rain and snow likely in
the morning, then a chance of light freezing rain and snow in the
afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Ice accumulation of less
than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Not
as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
337 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Rain and light freezing rain
likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, light freezing rain and snow
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain and snow likely in the
morning, then a chance of light freezing rain and snow in the
afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Ice accumulation of less
than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Not
as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
337 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and light
freezing rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, light freezing rain and snow
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain, snow and rain likely in
the morning, then a chance of light freezing rain and snow in the
afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
and rain. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Not
as cool. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
337 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows
around 30. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and light freezing rain likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain, light freezing rain and snow in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Not
as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
337 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
light freezing rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,
then cloudy with rain, light freezing rain and snow after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Light freezing rain and snow likely in
the morning, then a chance of light freezing rain and snow in the
afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Ice accumulation of less
than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Not
as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
337 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with rain and light freezing rain likely
in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around
50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,
then cloudy with rain and light freezing rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Light freezing rain and snow likely in
the morning, then a chance of light freezing rain and snow in the
afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Ice accumulation of less
than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Not
as cool. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
337 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with rain and light freezing rain
likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely and light freezing rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Light freezing rain and snow likely in
the morning, then a chance of light freezing rain and snow in the
afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Not
as cool. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
337 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and light
freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain, light freezing rain and snow likely in
the morning, then a chance of rain, light freezing rain and snow
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
and rain. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Not
as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
337 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and light
freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and light freezing rain likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain and light freezing rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Not
as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
337 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle
early in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows
around 30. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Not
as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
