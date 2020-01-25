TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

308 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

308 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ026-252215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

308 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ021-252215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

308 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ022-252215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

308 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ023-252215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

308 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ024-252215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

308 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 36. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ025-252215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

308 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ027-252215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

308 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ028-252215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

308 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ029-252215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

308 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ030-252215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

308 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ031-252215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

308 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ032-252215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

308 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ033-252215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

308 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ034-252215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

308 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ036-252215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

308 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ037-252215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

308 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ038-252215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

308 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ039-252215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

308 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ040-252215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

308 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ041-252215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

308 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ042-252215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

308 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ043-252215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

308 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ044-252215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

308 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

