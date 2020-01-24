TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 23, 2020
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
TXZ026-242215-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
TXZ021-242215-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ022-242215-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ023-242215-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the
upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs around 50.
TXZ024-242215-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the
upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
TXZ025-242215-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
TXZ027-242215-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ028-242215-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ029-242215-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the
upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ030-242215-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the
upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ031-242215-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
TXZ032-242215-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
TXZ033-242215-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the
upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ034-242215-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows around
30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ036-242215-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
TXZ037-242215-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
TXZ038-242215-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
TXZ039-242215-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows around
30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
TXZ040-242215-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
TXZ041-242215-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
TXZ042-242215-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
TXZ043-242215-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
TXZ044-242215-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
315 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather