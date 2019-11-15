TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 14, 2019
_____
421 FPUS54 KLUB 150917
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
317 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
TXZ035-152230-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
317 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ026-152230-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
317 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ021-152230-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
317 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ022-152230-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
317 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ023-152230-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
317 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ024-152230-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
317 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ025-152230-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
317 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ027-152230-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
317 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ028-152230-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
317 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ029-152230-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
317 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ030-152230-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
317 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ031-152230-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
317 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ032-152230-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
317 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ033-152230-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
317 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ034-152230-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
317 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ036-152230-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
317 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ037-152230-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
317 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ038-152230-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
317 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ039-152230-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
317 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ040-152230-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
317 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ041-152230-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
317 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ042-152230-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
317 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ043-152230-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
317 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ044-152230-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
317 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather