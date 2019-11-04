TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 3, 2019

808 FPUS54 KLUB 040907

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

307 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

TXZ035-042215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

307 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ026-042215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

307 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of thunderstorms 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ021-042215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

307 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ022-042215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

307 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ023-042215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

307 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ024-042215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

307 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ025-042215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

307 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of thunderstorms 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ027-042215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

307 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ028-042215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

307 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ029-042215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

307 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ030-042215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

307 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ031-042215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

307 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ032-042215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

307 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ033-042215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

307 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ034-042215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

307 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ036-042215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

307 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ037-042215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

307 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ038-042215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

307 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ039-042215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

307 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ040-042215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

307 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ041-042215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

307 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ042-042215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

307 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ043-042215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

307 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ044-042215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

307 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

