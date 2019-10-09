TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

325 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019

TXZ035-092145-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

325 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ026-092145-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

325 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ021-092145-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

325 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ022-092145-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

325 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ023-092145-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

325 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ024-092145-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

325 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ025-092145-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

325 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ027-092145-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

325 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ028-092145-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

325 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ029-092145-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

325 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows around

30.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ030-092145-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

325 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ031-092145-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

325 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ032-092145-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

325 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly clear with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ033-092145-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

325 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows around

30.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ034-092145-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

325 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ036-092145-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

325 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ037-092145-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

325 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ038-092145-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

325 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly clear with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ039-092145-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

325 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ040-092145-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

325 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ041-092145-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

325 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ042-092145-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

325 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ043-092145-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

325 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly clear with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ044-092145-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

325 AM CDT Wed Oct 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

