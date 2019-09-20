TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2019

035 FPUS54 KLUB 200833

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

333 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

TXZ035-202145-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

333 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ026-202145-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

333 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ021-202145-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

333 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ022-202145-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

333 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ023-202145-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

333 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ024-202145-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

333 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ025-202145-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

333 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ027-202145-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

333 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ028-202145-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

333 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ029-202145-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

333 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ030-202145-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

333 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ031-202145-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

333 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ032-202145-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

333 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ033-202145-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

333 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ034-202145-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

333 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ036-202145-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

333 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ037-202145-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

333 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ038-202145-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

333 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ039-202145-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

333 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ040-202145-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

333 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ041-202145-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

333 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ042-202145-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

333 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ043-202145-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

333 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ044-202145-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

333 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather