TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 12, 2019

_____

269 FPUS54 KLUB 130911

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

411 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

TXZ035-132115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

411 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ026-132115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

411 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ021-132115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

411 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ022-132115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

411 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ023-132115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

411 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ024-132115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

411 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ025-132115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

411 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up

to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ027-132115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

411 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ028-132115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

411 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 60. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ029-132115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

411 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ030-132115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

411 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ031-132115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

411 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ032-132115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

411 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ033-132115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

411 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ034-132115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

411 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ036-132115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

411 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ037-132115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

411 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ038-132115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

411 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ039-132115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

411 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ040-132115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

411 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ041-132115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

411 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ042-132115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

411 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ043-132115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

411 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ044-132115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

411 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather