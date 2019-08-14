TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 13, 2019

_____

311 FPUS54 KLUB 140909

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

409 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019

TXZ035-142115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

409 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ026-142115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

409 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ021-142115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

409 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ022-142115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

409 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ023-142115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

409 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ024-142115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

409 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ025-142115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

409 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ027-142115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

409 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ028-142115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

409 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ029-142115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

409 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ030-142115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

409 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ031-142115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

409 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ032-142115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

409 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ033-142115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

409 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ034-142115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

409 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ036-142115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

409 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ037-142115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

409 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ038-142115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

409 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ039-142115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

409 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ040-142115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

409 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ041-142115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

409 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ042-142115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

409 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ043-142115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

409 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ044-142115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

409 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather