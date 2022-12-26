TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 25, 2022 _____ 704 FPUS54 KLCH 260923 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 323 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 TXZ180-262230- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 323 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50. $$ TXZ201-262230- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 323 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ215-262230- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 323 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ216-262230- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 323 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ259-262230- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 323 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ260-262230- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 323 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening, then patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ261-262230- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 323 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ262-262230- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 323 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather