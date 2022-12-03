TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 2, 2022

192 FPUS54 KLCH 030931

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

331 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

TXZ180-032230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

331 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ201-032230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

331 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ215-032230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

331 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ216-032230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

331 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ259-032230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

331 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ260-032230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

331 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ261-032230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

331 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ262-032230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

331 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

