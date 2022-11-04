TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 3, 2022

_____

483 FPUS54 KLCH 040821

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

321 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

TXZ180-042230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

321 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ201-042230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

321 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ215-042230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

321 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ216-042230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

321 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ259-042230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

321 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ260-042230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

321 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ261-042230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

321 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid

70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ262-042230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

321 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid

70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather