TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 28, 2022 _____ 747 FPUS54 KLCH 290907 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 407 AM CDT Sat Oct 29 2022 TXZ180-292215- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 407 AM CDT Sat Oct 29 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ201-292215- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 407 AM CDT Sat Oct 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ215-292215- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 407 AM CDT Sat Oct 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ216-292215- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 407 AM CDT Sat Oct 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ259-292215- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 407 AM CDT Sat Oct 29 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ260-292215- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 407 AM CDT Sat Oct 29 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ261-292215- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 407 AM CDT Sat Oct 29 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ262-292215- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 407 AM CDT Sat Oct 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather