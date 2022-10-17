TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 16, 2022 _____ 233 FPUS54 KLCH 170914 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 414 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 TXZ180-172300- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 414 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon. $$ TXZ201-172300- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 414 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon. $$ TXZ215-172300- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 414 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ216-172300- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 414 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon. $$ TXZ259-172300- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 414 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon. $$ TXZ260-172300- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 414 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon. $$ TXZ261-172300- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 414 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon. $$ TXZ262-172300- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 414 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon. $$