947 FPUS54 KLCH 160844

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

344 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

TXZ180-162245-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

344 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ201-162245-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

344 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ215-162245-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

344 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ216-162245-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

344 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature

falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ259-162245-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

344 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ260-162245-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

344 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ261-162245-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

344 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Temperature

falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ262-162245-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

344 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

