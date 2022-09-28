TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 27, 2022 _____ 466 FPUS54 KLCH 280855 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 355 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022 TXZ180-282130- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 355 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ201-282130- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 355 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ215-282130- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 355 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ216-282130- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 355 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ259-282130- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 355 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ260-282130- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 355 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ261-282130- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 355 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ262-282130- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 355 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 60. $$