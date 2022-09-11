TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 10, 2022

285 FPUS54 KLCH 110922

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

422 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

TXZ180-112330-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

422 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ201-112330-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

422 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature

falling into the upper 80s this afternoon. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ215-112330-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

422 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ216-112330-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

422 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into

the upper 80s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ259-112330-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

422 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ260-112330-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

422 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ261-112330-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

422 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature

falling into the upper 80s this afternoon. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ262-112330-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

422 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

