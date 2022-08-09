TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 8, 2022

_____

014 FPUS54 KLCH 090805

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

305 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

TXZ180-092230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

305 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ201-092230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

305 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Temperature falling into the upper 80s this afternoon. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ215-092230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

305 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Temperature falling into

the mid 80s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ216-092230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

305 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature

falling into the upper 80s this afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Temperature falling into

the mid 80s in the afternoon. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ259-092230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

305 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ260-092230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

305 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ261-092230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

305 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ262-092230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

305 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature falling into the

upper 80s this afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather