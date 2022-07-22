TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 21, 2022

_____

262 FPUS54 KLCH 220751

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

251 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022

TXZ180-230800-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

251 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ201-230800-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

251 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ215-230800-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

251 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ216-230800-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

251 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

values up to 105.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ259-230800-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

251 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values

up to 105.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ260-230800-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

251 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

values up to 105.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ261-230800-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

251 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

values up to 105.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ262-230800-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

251 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

values up to 105.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather