TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 14, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

358 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

358 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

358 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

358 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to

south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index values up to

105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

358 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index values up to

105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

358 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

358 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

358 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values

up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

358 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

