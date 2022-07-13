TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

_____

689 FPUS54 KLCH 130856

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

356 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

TXZ180-132215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

356 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ201-132215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

356 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index values up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature falling into the

upper 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ215-132215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

356 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ216-132215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

356 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature falling to around 90 this

afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ259-132215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

356 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into

the upper 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ260-132215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

356 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Temperature falling into the upper 80s in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into

the mid 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ261-132215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

356 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index values up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the upper 80s in

the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into

the upper 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into

the upper 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ262-132215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

356 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into

the upper 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather