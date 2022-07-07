TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 6, 2022

_____

663 FPUS54 KLCH 070835

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

335 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

TXZ180-072230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

335 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ201-072230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

335 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ215-072230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

335 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ216-072230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

335 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ259-072230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

335 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ260-072230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

335 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ261-072230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

335 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ262-072230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

335 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather