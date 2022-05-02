TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 1, 2022

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

338 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ201-022215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

338 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ215-022215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

338 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ216-022215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

338 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows in

the lower 70s.

TXZ259-022215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

338 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ260-022215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

338 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ261-022215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

338 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ262-022215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

338 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 90.

