TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

327 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

327 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

327 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

327 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

327 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

327 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

327 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

327 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

327 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

