TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 24, 2022

669 FPUS54 KLCH 250905

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

405 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022

TXZ180-252230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

405 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ201-252230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

405 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ215-252230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

405 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, breezy with

highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ216-252230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

405 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ259-252230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

405 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ260-252230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

405 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ261-252230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

405 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ262-252230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

405 AM CDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

