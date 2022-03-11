TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 10, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

350 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

TXZ180-112300-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

350 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. Wind chill readings

18 to 28.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 17 to 27 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ201-112300-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

350 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 19 to 29 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ215-112300-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

350 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ216-112300-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

350 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ259-112300-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

350 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. Wind chill readings

18 to 28.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 17 to 27 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ260-112300-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

350 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. Wind chill

readings 18 to 28.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 18 to 28 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ261-112300-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

350 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ262-112300-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

350 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

