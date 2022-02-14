TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 13, 2022 _____ 317 FPUS54 KLCH 140936 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 336 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 TXZ180-142215- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 336 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ201-142215- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 336 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ215-142215- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 336 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 76. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ216-142215- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 336 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ259-142215- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 336 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ260-142215- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 336 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ261-142215- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 336 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ262-142215- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 336 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. 