TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 24, 2021

_____

072 FPUS54 KLCH 250932

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

332 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

TXZ180-252245-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

332 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ201-252245-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

332 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ215-252245-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

332 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ216-252245-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

332 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ259-252245-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

332 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ260-252245-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

332 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ261-252245-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

332 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ262-252245-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

332 AM CST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

17

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather