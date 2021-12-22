TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

333 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

TXZ180-222230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

333 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ201-222230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

333 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ215-222230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

333 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ216-222230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

333 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ259-222230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

333 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

TXZ260-222230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

333 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ261-222230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

333 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ262-222230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

333 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

