TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 2, 2021 _____ 469 FPUS54 KLCH 030911 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 311 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021 TXZ180-032215- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 311 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ201-032215- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 311 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ215-032215- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 311 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ216-032215- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 311 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ259-032215- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 311 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ260-032215- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 311 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ261-032215- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 311 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ262-032215- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 311 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. $$