Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

349 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

TXZ180-082215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

349 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ201-082215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

349 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ215-082215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

349 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ216-082215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

349 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ259-082215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

349 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ260-082215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

349 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 60.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ261-082215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

349 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ262-082215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

349 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

