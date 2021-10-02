TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 1, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

329 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

TXZ180-022215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

329 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ201-022215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

329 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ215-022215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

329 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ216-022215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

329 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 70. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds

becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ259-022215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

329 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds

becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ260-022215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

329 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds

becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ261-022215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

329 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ262-022215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

329 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

