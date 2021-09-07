TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 6, 2021 _____ 727 FPUS54 KLCH 070723 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 223 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 TXZ180-072215- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 223 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ201-072215- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 223 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ215-072215- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 223 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ216-072215- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 223 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ259-072215- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 223 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ260-072215- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 223 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ261-072215- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 223 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ262-072215- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 223 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ 17 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather