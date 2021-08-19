TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 18, 2021 _____ 835 FPUS54 KLCH 190823 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 323 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021 TXZ180-192215- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 323 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 107. $$ TXZ201-192215- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 323 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107. $$ TXZ215-192215- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 323 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 106. $$ TXZ216-192215- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 323 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings around 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ259-192215- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 323 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 106. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 107. $$ TXZ260-192215- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 323 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ261-192215- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 323 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 106. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ262-192215- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 323 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. $$ Rua _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather