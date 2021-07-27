TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 26, 2021 _____ 869 FPUS54 KLCH 270929 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 429 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 TXZ180-272215- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 429 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 108 to 113. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 106 to 111. $$ TXZ201-272215- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 429 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 108 to 113. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings 108 to 113. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 106 to 111. $$ TXZ215-272215- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 429 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110. $$ TXZ216-272215- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 429 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110. $$ TXZ259-272215- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 429 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110. $$ TXZ260-272215- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 429 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107. $$ TXZ261-272215- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 429 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110. $$ TXZ262-272215- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 429 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110. $$ Rua _____