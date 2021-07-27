TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 26, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

429 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

429 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings

107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

429 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index

readings 105 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings

108 to 113.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

429 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

429 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

429 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming southeast

up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 105 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

429 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 105 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

105 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

105 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

429 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

429 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

105 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

