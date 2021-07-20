TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 19, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

359 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

359 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds up to 5 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

359 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

359 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

359 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely and chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

359 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

359 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up

to 5 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

359 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

359 AM CDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

