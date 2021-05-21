TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 20, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

407 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

407 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

407 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

407 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

407 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

407 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

407 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

407 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

407 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

