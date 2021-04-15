TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 14, 2021

389 FPUS54 KLCH 150843

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

TXZ180-152215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ201-152215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ215-152215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ216-152215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ259-152215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ260-152215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ261-152215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ262-152215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

343 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

