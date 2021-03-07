TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 6, 2021

211 FPUS54 KLCH 070825

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

225 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

TXZ180-072230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

225 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ201-072230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

225 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ215-072230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

225 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 72 to 78.

$$

TXZ216-072230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

225 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ259-072230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

225 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ260-072230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

225 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds up to 5 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ261-072230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

225 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ262-072230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

225 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

